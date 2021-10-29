Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $213,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

