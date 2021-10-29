Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $196,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,851.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

