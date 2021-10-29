Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,976 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.