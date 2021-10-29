Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

