DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $190,543.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,558.53 or 1.00208908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00654789 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

