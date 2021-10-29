Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

