Dan S. Johnston Sells 10,451 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Omnicell stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

