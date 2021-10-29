DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DALN stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. DallasNews has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.66.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

