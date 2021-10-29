Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

ETR DAI opened at €83.85 ($98.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

