CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. 9,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

