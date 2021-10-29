CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

CyrusOne stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,051.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

