CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

