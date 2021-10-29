CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.030-$4.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE remained flat at $$82.05 during midday trading on Friday. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,122. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,047.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.