CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,122. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

