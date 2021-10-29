CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

CONE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

