CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.98

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.98 and traded as high as $40.00. CyberOptics shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 78,961 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

