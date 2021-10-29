CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $214.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $173.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

