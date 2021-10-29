CWV Chain (CWV) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $9,738.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.