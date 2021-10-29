Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

