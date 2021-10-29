CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.