Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

