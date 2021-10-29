Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CFR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $132.98.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.
