Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 206,048 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 206,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 110.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 172,851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

