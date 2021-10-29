Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,452 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OVV stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.