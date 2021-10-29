Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $148.07 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

