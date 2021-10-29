Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

