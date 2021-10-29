Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,965.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

