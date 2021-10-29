Crown Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Crown has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

