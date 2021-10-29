Critical Review: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

22.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 69.87%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.19%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.28% -8.23% -6.04% Kopin -17.08% -14.84% -9.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.46 -$3.18 million ($0.11) -18.91 Kopin $40.13 million 12.31 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -108.00

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.