Critical Analysis: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,655.91 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Holicity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holicity beats NextPlay Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.