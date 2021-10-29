CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $13,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

