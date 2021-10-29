Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Paul Forster Sells 20,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

Paul Forster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of Creightons stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

CRL traded down GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 57,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.76. The stock has a market cap of £68.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Creightons Plc has a one year low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

