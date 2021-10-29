Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,028. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.