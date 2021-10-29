Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.2744 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th.

