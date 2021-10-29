Credit Suisse Group Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

