Credit Suisse Group Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
