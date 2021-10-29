Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 29.81% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $73,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 145.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of FLGE stock opened at $813.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.19. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $411.28 and a twelve month high of $813.20.

