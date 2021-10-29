Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $77,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $165.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

