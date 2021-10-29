Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

