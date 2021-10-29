Craig Phillips Sells 3,688 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $63,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

