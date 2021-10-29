CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.17

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.17 and last traded at $108.71, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

