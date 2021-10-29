Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635,944 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cousins Properties worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

