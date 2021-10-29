Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $337.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.87.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

