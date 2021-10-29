County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 1,689.2% in October

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 1,689.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of County Line Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
County Line Energy Company Profile
