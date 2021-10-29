County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.