Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 1,044,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,369. Costamare has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Get Costamare alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.