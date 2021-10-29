Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,592. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.