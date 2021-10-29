Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $65.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

