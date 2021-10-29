Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,246,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

