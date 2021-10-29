Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,016 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,602 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

