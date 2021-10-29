Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $625.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

