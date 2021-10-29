Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $321.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.19.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

